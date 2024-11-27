B.F. S.p.A. Boosts Global Strategy with Key Investment

B.F. S.p.A. (IT:BFG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

B.F. S.p.A. has approved a strategic investment in its subsidiary BF International by Dompé Holdings, enhancing its international expansion plans. This move is part of BF’s broader strategy to boost its financial performance, with expectations of reaching a consolidated production value of €1.6 billion and an EBITDA of €100 million by the end of 2024. The company aims to attract new investors and accelerate the goals of its 2023-2027 industrial plan.

For further insights into IT:BFG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.