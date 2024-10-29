News & Insights

Stocks

Beyond Oil Secures Major Eastern Europe Order

October 29, 2024 — 01:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Beyond Oil Ltd (TSE:BOIL) has released an update.

Beyond Oil Ltd. has achieved a major milestone in its global expansion by securing a 16-ton order from an Eastern European franchisee of a prominent fast-food chain. This significant sale follows a successful pilot program and showcases Beyond Oil’s strategy of penetrating larger markets to enhance its presence in the food-tech industry.

For further insights into TSE:BOIL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.