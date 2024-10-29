Beyond Oil Secures Major Eastern Europe Order

Beyond Oil Ltd (TSE:BOIL) has released an update.

Beyond Oil Ltd. has achieved a major milestone in its global expansion by securing a 16-ton order from an Eastern European franchisee of a prominent fast-food chain. This significant sale follows a successful pilot program and showcases Beyond Oil’s strategy of penetrating larger markets to enhance its presence in the food-tech industry.

