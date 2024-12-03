News & Insights

Beyond Oil Expands in U.S. with New Leadership

December 03, 2024 — 12:07 pm EST

Beyond Oil Ltd (TSE:BOIL) has released an update.

Beyond Oil Ltd, a food-tech innovation company, is making strides in the U.S. market with the launch of pilot programs and initial sales of its sustainable oil filtration technology. Under the leadership of newly appointed U.S. Sales Director Jason Hatfield, the company is partnering with significant U.S. clients to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability in the food service industry. With FDA clearance and other certifications, Beyond Oil is set to expand further in the growing U.S. food service market.

