Beyond Oil Boosts Leadership and Global Growth

November 25, 2024 — 10:47 am EST

Beyond Oil Ltd (TSE:BOIL) has released an update.

Beyond Oil Ltd. has appointed Aviran Fine as Chief Operating Officer to enhance its operational capabilities as the company expands globally. This strategic move follows recent successful market expansions and aims to strengthen Beyond Oil’s position in the global food-tech market. Additionally, Beyond Oil has engaged ARX Consulting Ltd. to support its international growth with advanced data and strategy services.

