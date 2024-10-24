News & Insights

Beyond Oil and West Coast Expand North American Reach

October 24, 2024 — 02:09 pm EDT

Beyond Oil Ltd (TSE:BOIL) has released an update.

Beyond Oil Ltd. and West Coast Reduction Ltd. are expanding their strategic partnership by advancing market awareness and sales of Beyond Oil’s innovative product in North America. Their efforts include successful customer demonstrations and pilot programs in the food service sector, leading to new supply agreements in Western Canada. The companies plan to accelerate the rollout of Beyond Oil products across Canada and Washington State, targeting both the food service and industrial frying sectors.

