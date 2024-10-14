Beyond The Numbers: 9 Analysts Discuss Dutch Bros Stock

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Dutch Bros, revealing an average target of $40.56, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. This current average represents a 5.94% decrease from the previous average price target of $43.12.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Dutch Bros among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $45.00 $45.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Buy $47.00 $47.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $36.00 $41.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Announces Buy $39.00 - Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $31.00 $35.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Lowers Buy $38.00 $40.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $45.00 $45.00 David Tarantino Baird Lowers Neutral $37.00 $42.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Lowers Buy $47.00 $50.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Dutch Bros. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Dutch Bros compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Dutch Bros's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Dutch Bros's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dutch Bros analyst ratings.

Discovering Dutch Bros: A Closer Look

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru coffee shops that are focused on serving hand-crafted beverages. The company's hand-crafted beverage-focused lineup features hot and cold espresso-based beverages, cold brew coffee products, proprietary energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies and other beverages. The company has two reportable operating segments company-operated shops and franchising and other.

Understanding the Numbers: Dutch Bros's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Dutch Bros's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 30.03%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Dutch Bros's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.67%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dutch Bros's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.58%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dutch Bros's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.79.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BROS

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Nov 2021 Cowen & Co. Maintains Outperform Oct 2021 JP Morgan Initiates Coverage On Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BROS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.