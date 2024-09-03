Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss Southwest Airlines Stock

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $27.91, along with a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.39% lower than the prior average price target of $29.19.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Southwest Airlines among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $35.00 $30.00 David Vernon Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $24.00 $26.00 Stephen Trent Citigroup Lowers Neutral $28.25 $29.00 Michael Linenberg Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $29.00 $32.00 Helane Becker TD Cowen Lowers Hold $19.00 $26.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $27.00 $26.00 Michael Linenberg Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $32.00 $37.00 Stephen Trent Citigroup Raises Neutral $29.00 $27.50

Get to Know Southwest Airlines Better

Southwest Airlines is the largest domestic air carrier in the United States by passengers boarded. Southwest operates over 800 aircraft in an all-Boeing 737 fleet. Despite offering some longer routes and a few perks for business travelers, the airline predominantly specializes in short-haul, leisure flights operated in a single, open-seating cabin configuration in a point-to-point network. In 2025, Southwest will modify its cabins to offer some seats with extra legroom and will update its ticketing process to offer assigned seats.

Financial Insights: Southwest Airlines

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Southwest Airlines's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.5%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Southwest Airlines's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.06%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Southwest Airlines's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.6%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Southwest Airlines's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.04%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Southwest Airlines's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.87, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

