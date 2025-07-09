Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Graphic Packaging Holding Stock

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $26.71, along with a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $24.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 11.47%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Graphic Packaging Holding. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Staphos B of A Securities Lowers Buy $28.00 $31.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $25.00 $26.00 Anojja Shah UBS Announces Neutral $24.00 - Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $26.00 $32.00 Matt Roberts Raymond James Lowers Outperform $26.00 $30.00 Matt Roberts Raymond James Lowers Outperform $30.00 $32.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Hold $28.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Graphic Packaging Holding. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Graphic Packaging Holding. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Graphic Packaging Holding compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Graphic Packaging Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Graphic Packaging Holding's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Graphic Packaging Holding's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Graphic Packaging Holding analyst ratings.

Get to Know Graphic Packaging Holding Better

Graphic Packaging Holding Co is a holding company that manufactures and sells a variety of paper-based consumer packaging products through its subsidiaries. The company's reportable segments are; Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The majority of the revenue is generated from its Americas Paperboard Packaging segment which includes paperboard packaging sold predominantly to consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies and cups, lids and food containers sold to foodservice companies and quick-service restaurants (QSR) serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets in the Americas. Geographically, the company generates revenue from the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific regions.

Graphic Packaging Holding's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Graphic Packaging Holding's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.15%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Graphic Packaging Holding's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.99%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Graphic Packaging Holding's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.12% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.81.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GPK

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform Jun 2025 UBS Initiates Coverage On Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for GPK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.