Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss CG Oncology Stock

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for CG Oncology, revealing an average target of $60.0, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. This current average has decreased by 7.93% from the previous average price target of $65.17.

A clear picture of CG Oncology's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $53.00 $68.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $56.00 $52.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $52.00 $55.00 Brian Cheng JP Morgan Announces Overweight $41.00 - Gregory Renza RBC Capital Raises Outperform $68.00 $66.00 Josh Schimmer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $75.00 $75.00 Andres Maldonado HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CG Oncology. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CG Oncology compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for CG Oncology's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of CG Oncology's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

CG Oncology Inc is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. The company's lead candidate, cretostimogene grenadenorepvec, is a targeted oncolytic intravesically delivered immunotherapy agent that is in two phase three trials (one high-risk BCG unresponsive NMIBC trial and one intermediate-risk NMIBC trial) and a phase two clinical study with a checkpoint inhibitor for high-risk BCG unresponsive NMIBC disease.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, CG Oncology faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -90.17% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: CG Oncology's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -66253.85%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CG Oncology's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -4.79%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -4.65%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: CG Oncology's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.0.

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

