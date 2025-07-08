Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Root Stock

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $140.33, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 38.49% increase from the previous average price target of $101.33.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Root. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Kligerman TD Cowen Raises Hold $125.00 $51.00 Thomas McJoynt-Griffith Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $170.00 $150.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $142.00 $105.00 Thomas McJoynt-Griffith Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $150.00 $90.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Raises Buy $150.00 $115.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $105.00 $97.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Root. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Root compared to the broader market.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Root's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Root: A Closer Look

Root Inc develops and launches a direct-to-consumer personal automobile insurance and mobile technology company. It generates revenue from the sales of auto insurance policies within the United States.

Financial Milestones: Root's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Root displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 37.07%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Root's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.27%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Root's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.51%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.19%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Root's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.87. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

