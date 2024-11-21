Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Omnicell Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Omnicell and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $52.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $64.00 and a low estimate of $41.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $40.50, the current average has increased by 28.4%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Omnicell. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anne Samuel JP Morgan Raises Neutral $44.00 $37.00 Stephanie Davis Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $58.00 $39.00 Matt Hewitt Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $64.00 $45.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Raises Neutral $57.00 $44.00 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $41.00 $30.00 Bill Sutherland Benchmark Maintains Buy $48.00 $48.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Omnicell. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Omnicell compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Omnicell's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Omnicell's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Omnicell's Background

Omnicell Inc provides automation and business analytics software for healthcare providers. It helps its customers to define and deliver cost-effective medication management that is designed to equip and empower pharmacists and nurses to focus on patient care rather than administrative tasks, and to drive improved clinical, operational, and financial outcomes across all care settings. Omnicell generates the vast majority of its revenue in the United States.

Financial Milestones: Omnicell's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Omnicell's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.44% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Omnicell's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.06%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Omnicell's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.71%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Omnicell's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.38%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Omnicell's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.5, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

