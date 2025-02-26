Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Jamf Holding Stock

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Jamf Holding (NASDAQ:JAMF), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $20.83, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average has decreased by 8.64% from the previous average price target of $22.80.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Jamf Holding by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $21.00 $21.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Announces Overweight $20.00 - Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $19.00 $23.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $17.00 $20.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $23.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Jamf Holding. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Jamf Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Jamf Holding's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Jamf Holding's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Jamf Holding analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Jamf Holding's Background

Jamf Holding Corp is the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, and its cloud software platform is the vertically focused Apple infrastructure and security platform. The company helps organizations, including businesses, hospitals, schools, and government agencies, connect, manage, and protect Apple products, apps, and corporate resources in the cloud without ever having to touch the devices. It sells its Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, solutions via a subscription model, through a direct sales force, online, and indirectly via its channel partners, including Apple. The company operates in The Americas; Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Jamf Holding's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Jamf Holding showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.68% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Jamf Holding's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -7.68% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jamf Holding's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.73%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jamf Holding's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.78%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Jamf Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.51.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for JAMF

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Mar 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Mar 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for JAMF

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.