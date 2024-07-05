Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Betterware de Mexico SAPI Stock

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Betterware de Mexico SAPI (NYSE:BWMX), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $22.5, a high estimate of $22.50, and a low estimate of $22.50. Consistency is reflected as the current average remains at the same level as the previous average price target.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Betterware de Mexico SAPI among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Betterware de Mexico SAPI. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Betterware de Mexico SAPI compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Betterware de Mexico SAPI's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Betterware de Mexico SAPI

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de CV is a direct-to-consumer selling company. The company operates through two business segments: the home organization products (Betterware segment or BWM segment) and the beauty and personal care products (B and PC) (JAFRA segment). The Betterware's segment is divided into different categories based on the type of products it sells and includes, kitchen and food preservation, home solutions, bathroom, laundry & cleaning, tech and mobility, and bedroom and wellness products. The JAFRA's segment is divided into fragrance, color, skincare, and toiletries products. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Beauty and personal care (B&PC) (JAFRA segment). Geographically, key revenue for the company is derived from Mexico.

Financial Milestones: Betterware de Mexico SAPI's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Betterware de Mexico SAPI displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.36%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Betterware de Mexico SAPI's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.16% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Betterware de Mexico SAPI's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 19.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Betterware de Mexico SAPI's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.68% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Betterware de Mexico SAPI's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 3.6.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

