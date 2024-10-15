Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss TechTarget Stock

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for TechTarget, presenting an average target of $39.6, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. This current average has decreased by 7.04% from the previous average price target of $42.60.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive TechTarget. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Kreyer Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $36.00 $34.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Lowers Buy $40.00 $50.00 Andrew Marok Raymond James Lowers Outperform $34.00 $39.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $38.00 $40.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00

Delving into TechTarget's Background

TechTarget Inc is a data, software and analytics leader for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business (B2B) companies. The company solutions are designed to enable B2B technology companies to identify, reach, and influence key enterprise technology decision makers faster and with higher efficacy. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from North America. Its products and services intended to improve information technology vendors abilities to impact targeted audiences for business growth using targeting, first-party analytics and data services complemented with customized marketing programs that integrate content creation, demand generation, brand marketing, and other advertising techniques.

TechTarget's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining TechTarget's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.83% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: TechTarget's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.23%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): TechTarget's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.57% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): TechTarget's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.18%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: TechTarget's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.82. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

