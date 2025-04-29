Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Cemex Stock

Ratings for Cemex (NYSE:CX) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 1 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $6.41, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. This current average has increased by 6.83% from the previous average price target of $6.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Cemex among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Codling RBC Capital Raises Underperform $5.25 $5.00 Adrian Huerta JP Morgan Raises Neutral $6.80 $6.00 Anthony Codling RBC Capital Lowers Underperform $5.00 $6.00 Bruno Amorim Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $9.00 $8.00 Anthony Codling RBC Capital Raises Underperform $6.00 $5.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cemex. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cemex. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cemex compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cemex compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cemex's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Cemex's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Cemex

Cemex SAB de CV is a ready-mix concrete company that mainly engaged in activities that are oriented to the construction industry, mainly through the production, marketing, sale, and distribution of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services.

Cemex's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Cemex's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.8%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cemex's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.27%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cemex's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.4%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cemex's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.17%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Cemex's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.6, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

