Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Lemonade Stock

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Lemonade (NYSE:LMND), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 0 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 2 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $23.75, along with a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. Highlighting a 2.06% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $24.25.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Lemonade is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jack Matten BMO Capital Raises Underperform $23.00 $15.00 Tommy McJoynt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Underperform $26.00 $22.00 Thomas McJoynt-Griffith Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Underperform $22.00 $25.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $24.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Discovering Lemonade: A Closer Look

Lemonade Inc operates in the insurance industry. The company offers digital and artificial intelligence based platform for various insurances and for settling claims and paying premiums. The platform ensures transparency in issuing policies and settling disputes. The company is using technology, data, artificial intelligence, contemporary design, and social impact to deliver delightful and affordable insurances. Geographically, it operates in California, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Georgia, Washington, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Oregon and others.

Lemonade: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Lemonade showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 26.95% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Lemonade's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -41.27%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lemonade's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -10.96%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lemonade's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.23.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

