Beyond The Numbers: 12 Analysts Discuss Micron Technology Stock

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) underwent analysis by 12 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $117.92, with a high estimate of $172.00 and a low estimate of $84.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.56%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Micron Technology. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $172.00 $172.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $150.00 $130.00 Matthew Bryson Wedbush Raises Outperform $150.00 $130.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $130.00 $110.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $130.00 $124.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $120.00 $92.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $98.00 $112.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $92.00 $130.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Overweight $95.00 $115.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $84.00 $110.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Lowers Buy $110.00 $120.00 Guohan Wang China Renaissance Announces Hold $84.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Micron Technology. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Micron Technology compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Micron Technology's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Micron Technology's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Micron Technology analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Micron Technology: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Micron Technology's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 38.27% as of 28 February, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Micron Technology's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 19.66% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.32%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Micron Technology's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 2.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.31.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

