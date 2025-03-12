Beyond The Numbers: 11 Analysts Discuss Bumble Stock

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 8 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $6.62, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. Highlighting a 13.8% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $7.68.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Bumble by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nathan Feather Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $6.00 $8.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $5.00 $6.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $6.00 $8.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $7.00 $8.00 Shweta Khajuria Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $7.00 $8.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $7.00 $8.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $7.00 $8.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Hold $6.00 $7.00 Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $7.00 $8.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Neutral $6.80 $8.00 Nathan Feather Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $8.00 $7.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bumble. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Bumble compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Bumble's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Bumble's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc is engaged in offering online dating services. The platform enables people to connect and build healthy and equitable relationships on their own terms. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo, where users come every month to discover new people and connect. The company Operates in USA and also Internationally such as United Kingdom, Czech Republic, and others with maximum of revenue from Other Countries.

Bumble: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Bumble's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.38%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Bumble's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bumble's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.12%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bumble's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.37%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Bumble's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.76, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

