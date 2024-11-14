Beyond Meat’s Beyond Sun Sausage expands to whole foods market

Beyond Meat (BYND) announced that its newest product innovation, Beyond Sun Sausage, is rolling out at Whole Foods Market stores across the country. The expansion follows an initial successful launch in late July, with the Beyond Sun Sausage brand line quickly becoming a top selling new plant-based meat product in natural grocery retailers. Unlike Beyond Meat’s core product portfolio, Beyond Sun Sausage is not intended to replicate beef, pork or poultry but rather be its own satisfying protein option. Made from wholesome plant-based ingredients, including spinach, bell peppers and yellow pea, brown rice and red lentil proteins, Beyond Sun Sausage is available in culinary-forward flavors with Beyond Sun Sausage Pesto rolling out now at all Whole Foods Stores nationwide, and Beyond Sun Sausage Cajun rolling out at select Whole Foods Stores coast-to-coast.

