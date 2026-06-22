Beyond the Mag 7: Finding the Real Winners of the AI Boom

(1:30) - What Are Super Cycles And How Can You Invest In Them?

(8:05) - VistaShares Artificial Intelligence Supercycle ETF: AIS

(18:25) - VistaShares Electrification Supercycle ETF: POW

(26:30) - Episode Roundup: MU, AMD, MRVL, POWL

Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Adam Patti, CEO, and David Fetherstonhaugh, Investment Strategist at VistaShares, about the VistaShares Supercycle ETFs, which have delivered blockbuster performance this year.

Supercycle ETFs are a family of funds designed to invest in long-term, technology-driven trends that the firm believes will reshape industries over many years.

The VistaShares Artificial Intelligence Supercycle ETF AIS was the firm's first Supercycle ETF, launched in December 2024. It is the best-performing AI ETF, up about 235% over the past year.

The actively managed fund invests in companies across the AI ecosystem, particularly the "picks-and-shovels" providers supplying semiconductors, servers, and data center infrastructure.

SK Hynix, Micron Technology MU, Advanced Micro Devices AMD, and Marvell Technology MRVL are currently the ETF's top holdings.

By contrast, many other AI ETFs have significant exposure to the Mag-7 stocks, which have underperformed the broader market this year. Investors are growing increasingly skeptical of the massive spending by hyperscalers and want to see returns on those investments. At the same time, they are rewarding the companies benefiting directly from that spending.

The VistaShares Electrification Supercycle ETF POW focuses on companies involved in upgrading electrical grids, transmission systems, transformers, energy storage, and related infrastructure needed to support rising electricity demand driven by AI and broader electrification trends.

Powell Industries POWL, Quanta Services PWR, and Eaton Corp. ETN are currently the ETF's top holdings. The fund has surged about 60% this year.

Both ETFs have significant exposure to international companies that are leaders in innovation across AI and electrification. Many of these companies are not easily accessible to U.S.-based investors.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of the ETF Spotlight and remember to subscribe! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.