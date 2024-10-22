News & Insights

Beyond Inc’s Strategic Workforce Reduction and Transformation

October 22, 2024 — 04:59 pm EDT

Beyond Inc ( (BYON) ) has shared an announcement.

Beyond, Inc. is undergoing a strategic transformation by reducing its workforce by 20% to streamline operations and create a more adaptable cost structure. This move, affecting former Chief Product Officer Carlisha Robinson, aims to align the company with its technology-focused, asset-light business model, potentially reducing annual fixed costs by $20 million.

