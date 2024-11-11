Beyond Air reports Q2 EPS (28c), consensus (28c)

Reports Q2 revenue $798,000, consensus $1.04M. “Our commercial strategy continued to drive results throughout the quarter with our total number of customers increasing by over 60%,” said Steve Lisi, chairman and CEO of Beyond Air (XAIR). “We believe this is just the beginning of a pivotal year for our Company as we leverage our expanding network of reference customers that have implemented LungFit PH in their hospitals. We have a strong foundation of customer success stories that speak to the cost savings, workflow improvements and additional value our technology delivers in a real-world setting, compared to traditional cylinder-based systems. In addition, since joining our team four months ago, our new Chief Commercial Officer, David Webster, has won key partners to rapidly accelerate our topline growth, including TrillaMed, Healthcare Links and Business Asia Consultants, among others, resetting our commercial strategy and reorganizing our sales, marketing and support teams.”

