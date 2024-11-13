Beyond Air Faces Nasdaq Delisting Threat: Stock Price and Liquidity at Risk

Beyond Air (XAIR) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

Beyond Air faces a critical risk regarding its ability to maintain the listing of its securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market, which could profoundly impact its stock price and liquidity. Recently, the company’s stock fell below the minimum bid price requirement, prompting a warning from Nasdaq. If Beyond Air fails to regain compliance by the stipulated deadlines, it may face delisting, severely hampering its financing capabilities and investor appeal. Such a scenario could diminish the trading volume and market presence of its common stock, posing substantial challenges to shareholder interests.

Overall, Wall Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on XAIR stock based on 3 Buys and 1 Hold.

