Beyond AI, Semiconductor ETFs Have Another Reason to Rally

The global PC market, which has been suffering so far, is recording a notable turnaround, with IDC reporting a 3% expansion in the recent quarter, marking the second successive quarter of growth after seven quarters of decline, per a Yahoo Finance article. Gartner also points to a recovery, albeit slightly slower at 1.9%. Notably, the PC segment suffered due to pandemic-related early sales and the resultant decline in demand.

Factors Driving Growth

The resurgence can be accredited to increasing enterprise purchases of laptops and desktops alongside the buzz surrounding AI-powered PCs. Non-AI PC refresh cycles are also contributing significantly to this positive trend.

Major chipmakers like Intel, AMD and NVIDIA faced sharp declines during the market downturn but are now poised for recovery. They are actively investing in and working on the AI PC trend, launching specialized hardware and software solutions aimed at enhancing PC capabilities.

AI PC Market Outlook

The emergence of AI PCs equipped with neural processing units represents a new growth avenue. Microsoft's Copilot+PCs and similar offerings from Intel, AMD and NVIDIA highlight the industry's shift to integrating AI capabilities into mainstream computing.

Qualcomm has also entered this space, promising performance comparable to Apple's leading laptop models. As consumer and enterprise demand is reshaping, the focus on AI integration is expected to boost the PC sector.

New-Generation Chip Launches: ETFs to Bet On

Big chipmakers have been racing to introduce new-generation artificial intelligence (AI) chips. There have been announcements from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices and NVIDIA. Investors can bet on chip ETFs like Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF SHOC, AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF WUGI, Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF SOXQ, TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF LRNZ, iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX and First Trust NASDAQ Semiconductor ETF FTXL.





Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX): ETF Research Reports

First Trust NASDAQ Semiconductor ETF (FTXL): ETF Research Reports

TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF (LRNZ): ETF Research Reports

AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (WUGI): ETF Research Reports

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ): ETF Research Reports

Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (SHOC): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.