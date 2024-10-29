BExcellent Group Sees Revenue Surge but No Dividend

BExcellent Group Holdings Limited (HK:1775) has released an update.

BExcellent Group Holdings Limited reported a 19.8% increase in revenue to HK$157.1 million for the year ended July 2024, despite a decrease in session enrollments for supplementary education services. The company’s losses narrowed by 13.5% to HK$23.3 million, reflecting improved financial performance. However, the board did not recommend a final dividend, maintaining cash reserves at HK$76.6 million.

