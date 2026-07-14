Better Vertically Integrated Space Stock: SpaceX or Rocket Lab?

Key Points

The biggest winners in space won't just launch rockets.

SpaceX has already perfected the vertically integrated model.

SpaceX is the stronger company today, but Rocket Lab could offer greater long-term upside.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

In the space business, the companies pulling ahead share a common trait: They don't just do one thing. They build the rocket, launch it, make the satellites it carries, and increasingly sell the service those satellites provide.

That approach, called vertical integration, is the strategy investors should be studying, and the two purest public examples are Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) (SpaceX) and Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB). Both are chasing the same integrated model, but which one is the better stock to own for it?

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Why vertical integration is the whole game in space

It's worth spelling out why owning the full stack matters so much here. Building in space is brutally expensive, and every layer you outsource is a layer where someone else takes a cut and controls your schedule. A company that builds its own rockets and satellites can slash costs, capture profit at each step instead of paying it away, and guarantee itself a ride to orbit even when launch capacity is scarce.

Best of all, if a company operates its own satellite network, it becomes its own biggest customer, which turns uncertain demand into a reliable internal pipeline. That dynamic -- cheap launches feeding a service business that funds more launches -- is what separates the winners from the also-rans.

SpaceX: Integration at a scale no one else has

SpaceX is the master of this. It manufactures the majority of its Falcon rockets in-house; builds its own engines, spacecraft, and even the user terminals for its Starlink internet service; and handles almost all of those launches itself to deploy Starlink.

That end-to-end control is precisely how it dramatically reduced launch costs over the years and put thousands of its own satellites in orbit. No other company on the planet has integrated launch, satellite manufacturing, and a consumer service at this scale. When people talk about vertical integration in space, SpaceX is the benchmark against which everyone else is measured.

Rocket Lab: Assembling the same stack, deliberately

Here's what I find compelling about Rocket Lab: It is openly running the same playbook, just earlier and on a smaller scale. It already launches its Electron rocket and is building the larger Neutron, and its Space Systems division makes satellites and components for others.

This year it moved aggressively to close the remaining gaps -- acquiring component maker Motiv Space Systems to bring costly, supply-constrained parts in-house, and striking a deal to buy the Iridium satellite constellation, which hands it an operating network and a stream of recurring service revenue.

That Iridium move is crucial. It transforms Rocket Lab from a launch-and-build company into one that also operates satellites and sells connectivity. This is the same launch-to-service chain SpaceX pioneered. The company itself frames vertical integration not as nice-to-have but as the core of its strategy, because owning the constellation means it can launch its own satellites on its own rockets and skip paying anyone else.

Which is the better vertically integrated stock?

On integration itself, SpaceX wins clearly -- it's more complete and proven and operating at a scale Rocket Lab won't match for years. But being more integrated and being the better stock aren't the same thing. SpaceX is enormous and richly valued, so much of its integration advantage is already reflected in the price. Rocket Lab is far earlier in the process, which means its integration story has more room to compound from a smaller base, and its recent pullback offers a cheaper entry point.

If you want the safest, most dominant integrated business, SpaceX is the better company. If you want the higher-upside version of the same idea, still in the process of coming together, Rocket Lab is the more interesting stock. The risks differ, too: SpaceX leans heavily on Starlink, while Rocket Lab must still fly Neutron and digest its acquisitions.

I lean toward Rocket Lab for investors seeking growth, but only as a small, speculative position.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.