Better Crypto Blue Chip: Bitcoin vs. Ripple (XRP)

Key Points

Investors who remain bullish on cryptocurrency have an opportunity to buy digital assets at deep discounts to their all-time highs.

For the foreseeable future, Bitcoin's price will depend on its ability to become a more popular investable asset held by larger pools of capital.

XRP has exciting features, but real adoption and integration by financial institutions remains elusive.

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It has been an extremely difficult time to be a digital asset investor. As of June 29, the entire cryptocurrency market capitalization stands at less than $2.1 trillion. That figure is down more than 50% from the peak of $4.3 trillion in early October.

That's a discouraging trend on its own. But it's worse when you realize that the S&P 500 index has climbed 9% since the crypto market's apex.

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The market is clearly not bullish on cryptocurrencies right now. And two of the most popular digital assets, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ripple's XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), are feeling the pressure. The former is 52% off its record, while the latter is 71% lower than its all-time high.

Opportunistic investors who still view this industry as a promising place to park their capital are sharpening their pencils. Acquiring these high-profile tokens at depressed prices could potentially lead to big returns in the future, the thinking goes.

Between these two blue chip cryptocurrencies, which is the better buy? Let's focus on the most important variable for each before reaching a conclusion.

Can Bitcoin become a more widely held store of value?

Bitcoin operates as its own monetary network. It allows any two parties to exchange value with each other from anywhere in the world without an intermediary. Although the bulls hope Bitcoin will one day become a commonly used medium of exchange, its clearest use case today is as a widely held store of value.

In the past decade, Bitcoin's price has skyrocketed 9,160%. The driving force has been that pools of capital, starting with individuals and now spreading to institutions, companies, and governments, increasingly view this as a compelling asset to own.

During the past 15 years, the M2 money supply of the four biggest central banks (the U.S., Europe, China, and Japan) has expanded by nearly 140%. Known as currency debasement, this is the most important factor eating away at people's purchasing power. And there's no end to the story, especially since the U.S., the most powerful economy, ran a staggering $1.8 trillion budget deficit in fiscal 2025 that's funded by more borrowing.

Understanding this backdrop, some investors will gravitate to Bitcoin. which has a fixed supply cap of 21 million units that's enforced by a predetermined increase schedule. Since the first block was mined in January 2009, the structure hasn't changed.

The estimated value of all the wealth in the world is $600 trillion. Bitcoin's market cap is $1.2 trillion, which means it has an enormous total addressable market.

Can XRP find institutional adoption?

In a vacuum, XRP can drive excitement among industry observers. Its extremely fast processing times and low fees allow investors to create the perfect narrative of what this blockchain and token can do in the world of financial services, namely around disrupting cross-border payments. These international transfers are burdensome and expensive, so XRP is a possible solution.

That promise gets attention. Real institutional adoption, however, remains the big question mark. There are hundreds of financial institutions around the world working with RippleNet, the payments network run by Ripple, which created XRP. They don't touch XRP, though, eliminating the demand needed for the price to sustainably rise.

XRP is an innovative cryptocurrency that could theoretically bring costs down and add value for end users, but it faces its fair share of competition. Traditional financial institutions that rely on the SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) network and have long facilitated remittances will want to retain control over an important moneymaking activity.

There are also threats within the cryptocurrency industry. Solana is known for being extremely fast and cheap. Stellar focuses on individual financial inclusion. Some might even argue that Bitcoin is a key rival of XRP's.

Stablecoins can't be ignored, either, as they attract curiosity from parties favoring regulatory compliance. According to research from The Motley Fool, the market value of U.S.-dollar-backed stablecoins is measured in the hundreds of billions of dollars.

Scarcity will win

Between these two blue chip cryptocurrencies, I view Bitcoin as the better buy. I think there's a higher probability that it becomes more widely held than the chances that XRP gets adopted and used.

Bitcoin's fundamentals have remained intact for nearly two decades. The network has never been hacked. And it continues to gain interest from financial institutions, corporations, and entire nations, despite the current bear market it's in.

What matters most, though, is Bitcoin's scarcity. The world is starting to question the sustainability of the U.S.'s fiscal and monetary policies, with the belief that the debt burden and money supply will keep expanding indefinitely. This mental framework suggests that a hard asset like Bitcoin will be a huge winner in the decades to come.

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.