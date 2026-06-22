Better Buy: XRP vs. Chainlink (LINK)

Key Points

XRP and Chainlink have both declined about 40% this year.

But one token has more upside potential than the other.

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XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) and LINK (CRYPTO: LINK) are different from conventional cryptocurrencies. XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger, a blockchain that primarily supports financial transactions on Ripple's payment network. LINK is the native token of Chainlink, an oracle network that feeds real-time data to developer-driven blockchains.

Both tokens have declined about 40% this year, underperforming Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), as fears of interest rate hikes and other macro headwinds drove investors away from the smaller altcoins. But is either token worth buying right now?

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The differences between XRP and LINK

XRP is mainly used as a bridge currency for fiat transactions. By converting both fiat currencies into XRP on its blockchain and directly swapping them, it can achieve faster, cheaper cross-border transfers than conventional SWIFT transactions. But unlike many other cryptocurrencies, XRP can't be natively staked to earn interest-like rewards.

Chainlink issues LINK tokens to pay its independent node operators, who collect data from external sources (such as stock tickers, news headlines, and shipping data) and feed it to developer-powered blockchains like Ethereum. That information is vital for developing decentralized apps, and its node operators usually stake their tokens on Chainlink's network to earn rewards. This is a trust-based system: if those operators ever feed fake data into Chainlink, their holdings will be confiscated, and their reputation scores will be reduced.

What are their challenges and catalysts?

From 2020 to 2024, XRP fizzled out as the SEC sued Ripple for selling its own XRP tokens, claiming the company couldn't sell "unregistered securities" to fund its own expansion. But in 2025, that lawsuit finally ended with a lighter-than-expected fine for Ripple and a ruling that XRP wasn't an unlicensed security when sold to retail investors.

Several major banks, especially in Japan, have been testing out XRP as a faster alternative to SWIFT transfers. If it gains more major banking and digital payment partners, it could stabilize and finally bounce back. However, it still faces significant competition from stablecoins, which are firmly pegged to the U.S. dollar and can also serve as a bridge currency. Even Ripple, which hosts most XRP transactions, launched its own stablecoin in 2024.

LINK's catalysts are clearer. As long as Chainlink tethers itself to more blockchains and partners with more financial institutions to accelerate transactions and tokenize assets, its value will keep rising. It's already working with financial heavyweights like UBS, JPMorgan, and Euroclear, and it's helping older platforms -- including SWIFT and the DTCC (for U.S. stock trades) -- streamline their settlements.

Yet LINK could still fizzle out as Chainlink's oracle network expands. Its major financial partners might view LINK as too volatile, opting to negotiate private agreements in which the network's node operators are paid in stablecoins or fiat currencies instead.

Which token has a brighter future?

XRP and LINK generally aren't valued by their scarcity in the same way as Bitcoin or other mined tokens. They also aren't directly valued by the growth of their underlying blockchain's developer ecosystems -- since neither network natively supports decentralized apps.

However, LINK's growth will still be driven by the broader demand for external data from other developer-powered blockchains and financial institutions. If you expect Chainlink, the largest oracle network by a wide margin, to keep growing, then LINK could still be a great investment.

XRP's future is murkier. While it's gaining momentum in Japan and other Asian countries, Ripple's own stablecoin could cannibalize some of its dollar-based transactions. It also needs to remain stable -- rather than skyrocket -- to be considered a reliable bridge currency.

These facts indicate LINK has more long-term upside potential than XRP. Both tokens could remain out of favor in this chilly crypto market, but LINK could become much more valuable as Chainlink's network of node operators expands. XRP's own utility could limit its upside potential.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Chainlink, Ethereum, JPMorgan Chase, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.