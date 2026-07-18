Better Buy: SK Hynix vs. Micron

Key Points

SK Hynix is the market share leader in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and recently partnered with Nvidia.

Micron has a long track record with memory chip investors and has prospered in HBM, despite its later entry into that market.

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When Micron (NASDAQ: MU) debuted as a public company in 1984, it wasn't the only U.S. company making DRAM (dynamic random access memory). But in the years that followed, the other domestic chipmakers in that memory niche got out of it. Soon, though South Korea-based competitors remained, Micron was the only company in this space trading on U.S. exchanges.

That changed this month.

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After a secondary listing of American depositary receipts (ADR) on the Nasdaq Exchange on July 10, SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY) is now giving U.S. investors another stock to pick to capitalize on the memory market, a point that is particularly notable given data centers' currently insatiable demand for high bandwidth memory (HBM). With that in mind, should chip stock investors shift their focus to SK Hynix or stay with Micron?

The case for SK Hynix

When one looks at SK Hynix's market position, one can easily understand why this new stock offering is welcome. For one thing, it has just formed a partnership with Nvidia. This should give SK Hynix a clear advantage, as sales of its HBM chips will benefit from their integration with the hardware of the dominant player in the AI accelerator market.

Moreover, SK Hynix was the first company to produce HBM, beginning production in 2013, and it's still the largest producer. Today, it controls 56% of the HBM market on which Nvidia depends.

However, the memory chip market is also the most volatile part of the semiconductor industry. For now, memory makers can command premium pricing as demand for their offerings far outstrips what they can supply. However, they are all working to expand their production capacity. Eventually, supply should catch up to -- and likely exceed -- demand, sapping the companies' pricing power. In previous cycles, that has led to memory stocks experiencing steep sell-offs. Under those circumstances, SK Hynix's leading market share could work against it.

Fortunately, the market is unlikely to see a glut of memory chips for some time. Amid the current shortage, SK Hynix's revenue rose 199% year over year in Q1. That followed a 47% increase in 2025. Also, its Q1 net income was $26.5 billion, a 397% year-over-year gain.

Despite that massive growth, it trades at a P/E ratio of 24. Admittedly, the historical volatility in the industry may make investors hesitant, especially those with little appetite for risk. Still, with no slowdown in sight for the AI infrastructure build-out that is powering memory demand, SK Hynix is in an enviable position.

Why investors might still prefer Micron stock

Despite SK Hynix's positive attributes and higher market share, investors should not count out Micron. Considering its 42-year trading history, its longtime investors know well the attributes and the challenges that come with Micron and its industry.

Also, since Micron is based in the U.S., investors can own its shares directly rather than through an ADR. Although SK Hynix's shares are likely safe, the ADR arrangement means one owns shares in a holding company tied to SK Hynix rather than owning a part of the company itself. That factor might give Micron an advantage in the minds of some investors.

Still, Micron is behind the curve in other respects. It did not begin making HBM until 2021, which explains its smaller market share. Also, while Micron is a key Nvidia supplier, it has not built a strategically integrated partnership with the GPU maker in the way that SK Hynix has.

However, Micron continues to benefit tremendously from the memory chip shortage. In its fiscal 2026 third quarter (which ended May 28), revenue rose by 346% year over year, well above its 202% growth across the first nine months of the fiscal year. Also, its net income for fiscal Q3 increased by almost 15-fold.

Despite those gains, Micron's P/E ratio is 20, a seemingly low valuation that's tempered by the industry's history of volatility. Like with SK Hynix, investors who have limited risk tolerance should avoid Micron. But those who are OK with some volatility could still add it to their portfolios.

SK Hynix or Micron?

Ultimately, an investor who wants to choose just one of these stocks should probably lean toward SK Hynix.

Micron offers U.S. investors a long track record and a lower valuation, and in recent years, it has delivered outsize growth. Thus, investors have little reason to sell their existing Micron shares unless they anticipate an industry downturn.

Nonetheless, SK Hynix is the market leader in HBM. Also, thanks to its alliance with Nvidia, it is more likely to hold a durable competitive advantage in this volatile market. Such attributes indicate that investors are likely better off putting new money to work in SK Hynix stock.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Nasdaq. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.