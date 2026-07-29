Better Buy Amid the Tech Crown Shift : Apple vs. Nvidia

Key Points

Nvidia commands 86% of the AI data center GPU market and is expanding into CPUs to power AI agents.

Apple is leveraging its new Siri AI tool to help trigger a huge iPhone upgrade cycle among its customers.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are locked in a back-and-forth battle for the title of world's most valuable company, with both companies having market capitalizations of around $5 trillion. With their values fluctuating daily, the tech crown can shift rapidly between them.

While being the most valuable company doesn't have any impact on how well their shares perform over the long haul, it's worth evaluating these two leading tech companies on their own merits to find out which one is the better buy. Here's what investors should know.

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The case for Nvidia

Nvidia has profited for years by being the go-to provider of GPUs for artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. Tech giants will spend an estimated $750 billion this year and could increase that spending next year. The company enjoys 86% of the AI data center GPU market, making it the undisputed leader ahead of Intel and Advanced Micro Devices.

And its sales and earnings have followed. Even with some of its growth slowing, Nvidia's sales increased 86% to $81.6 billion, and its net income of $1.87 per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 (which ended April 26) surged 140% from the year-ago quarter.

While its share price has been a bit volatile lately, Nvidia's position in the AI space is unrivaled, and management believes there's plenty more good times ahead. CEO Jensen Huang said on the first-quarter earnings call: "Demand has gone parabolic. The reason is simple: Agentic AI has arrived. AI can now do productive and valuable work."

What's intriguing about Nvidia right now is that the company is also looking to future opportunities. Management recently revealed more details about its next-generation Vera central processing units (CPUs) for AI, which will directly compete with Intel and AMD CPUs.

It's a bold move for Nvidia, considering that Intel and AMD have the vast majority of the CPU market right now. But the company has likely noticed that tech companies are increasingly interested in efficient CPUs that can process AI agent computing needs quickly. It's still early, but it is positioning itself to potentially benefit from CPU demand in the coming years.

The icing on the cake is that, even with its new CPU opportunities, GPU dominance, and impressive earnings, its shares are still well priced. Nvidia stock has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 32, slightly below the tech sector's average P/E of 33.

The case for Apple

While many of Apple's peers are pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into expanding data centers and building AI models, Apple has taken a very different approach. It's doubling down on its high-margin devices and subscription sales strategy, all while maintaining its impressive free cash flow.

But that doesn't mean the company isn't benefiting from an increasingly AI-dominant tech industry. Consider that Apple's upcoming Siri update, called Siri AI, will require more-advanced iPhones to run it. It already has 1.5 billion iPhones worldwide, and some analysts believe the improved Siri AI (which uses Google Gemini as its underlying model) will create an upgrade supercycle for the devices. Even if a fraction of current iPhone owners upgraded, it would result in impressive sales, considering iPhone revenue was nearly $210 billion in fiscal 2025.

What's more, Apple says higher usage limits (such as more image-generation capabilities) will be available to users on higher-priced tiers of its iCloud+ subscription plan. Management hasn't outlined the details of the subscription yet, but Wedbush analyst Dan Ives estimates AI services could eventually add $15 billion annually to the company's services revenue. That's on top of services sales (which include subscriptions) of $109 billion in 2025.

Investors have been drawn to Apple lately because the company isn't spending piles of cash to win the AI race. This is allowing it to keep its free cash flow of about $101 billion right now, while its peers are blowing through their cash.

Verdict: Nvidia wins by a hair

I'm a big fan of Apple, and I believe it has unique benefits for investors in the AI age. But I believe Nvidia's position in the GPU market, its expansion into CPUs, and the current spending boom that's underway for data centers mean there are more growth opportunities for the company. I think both stocks are a good buy right now, but Nvidia has the slight advantage as tech giants expand their data center infrastructure.

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Chris Neiger has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.