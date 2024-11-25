News & Insights

BetMakers Technology Group Eyes Profitable Growth

November 25, 2024 — 07:24 pm EST

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd. (AU:BET) has released an update.

BetMakers Technology Group Ltd is focused on driving profitable growth by improving operational efficiency and enhancing product quality. The company has successfully reduced costs and invested in advanced technology like the Apollo™ betting solution and GTX™ platform, promising better customer engagement and lower operating expenses. With these strategic upgrades, BetMakers aims to capture more market share in the global betting industry.

For further insights into AU:BET stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

