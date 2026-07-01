BETA Technologies' President Sells 45K Shares

Key Points

CEO Clark sold 45,000 shares indirectly for a total value of approximately $722,000.

This transaction impacted 0.6% of Clark's reported holdings in BETA Technologies.

All shares sold were held indirectly.

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President Sells 5K Shares Worth $722K

This electric aviation innovator, serving both commercial and defense sectors, just reported a sale in recent filings.

Kyle Clark, CEO of BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA), reported the indirect sale of 45,000 shares of common stock for a total of approximately $722,000 across multiple transactions from June 24 through June 26, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 45,000 Shares sold (indirect) 45,000 Transaction value ~$722,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 748,915 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 7,274,490 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$12.5 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($16.04); post-transaction value based on June 26 market close ($16.70).

Key questions

How was the transaction executed and which entities were involved?

All 45,000 shares were sold indirectly by The Godric's Hollow Trust.

All 45,000 shares were sold indirectly by The Godric's Hollow Trust. How does this transaction compare to Clark’s recent trade cadence and capacity?

Clark’s recent sell-only trade sizes (mean: ~47,452 shares) are aligned with this sale; however, the available share base has declined sharply, with only 9.1% of the original holding remaining after a series of sales since May 2026.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $3.7 billion Revenue (TTM) $39.8 million Net income (loss) (TTM) ($787.8 million) Price (as of June 26 market close) $16.70

Company snapshot

BETA Technologies operates in the advanced electric aviation market, leveraging proprietary technology in aircraft design, propulsion, and charging systems. The company’s strategy centers on serving diverse end-markets—including cargo, defense, medical, and passenger transport—through vertically integrated manufacturing and comprehensive support solutions. It has a broad portfolio of electric aircraft and components, as well as integrated infrastructure offerings that address the full value chain of electric aviation.

Designs and manufactures electric aircraft, propulsion systems, batteries, and charging infrastructure for the aviation sector, with products including the ALIA-CTOL, ALIA VTOL, ALIA Defense VTOL, and proprietary electric motors and battery systems.

Generates revenue through sales of electric aircraft, propulsion components, replacement batteries, charging solutions, and training services to commercial, military, and aerospace customers.

Primary customers include commercial cargo operators, defense and military agencies, medical logistics providers, and other electric aviation manufacturers and infrastructure operators.

What this transaction means for investors

Although insider selling from a key executive might give some investors pause, that’s not the case here. CEO Clark’s transactions don’t give bearish signals. In fact, it’s difficult to read anything into the activity.

He sold shares via his 10b5-1 trading plan. Executives and companies specifically set up these plans ahead of time to avoid even the appearance of trading based on material inside information not widely available to the public. That’s because they outline certain conditions, such as when insiders will sell shares.

CEO Clark also sold a small amount of his holdings. His direct and indirect ownership (shares held by his spouse and trusts) totals more than eight million after the sales. The executive’s 15,000 share sales represent 0.2% of BETA Technologies’ stock.

A few days before, Clark sold 45,000 shares, but these were also via his 10b5-1 trading plan.

However, his total shares have a substantial value totaling over $134 million, based on the June 26 closing price.

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Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.