Beta Bionics Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) reported second-quarter 2026 net sales of $32 million, up approximately 38% from a year earlier, as new patient starts and recurring pharmacy-channel supply revenue supported growth for its iLet insulin-delivery system.

Chief Executive Officer Sean Saint said the company’s installed base continued to access monthly iLet supplies through pharmacies and that patient retention remained high. New patient starts reimbursed through the pharmacy channel represented a high-30% percentage of total starts, consistent with the first quarter.

The company also published continuously updated real-world iLet data on its website. Saint said the dashboard includes users with a provider-reported baseline A1C and at least two weeks of cloud-uploaded data, without exclusions. He described the initiative as an effort to provide broader transparency around clinical outcomes for the iLet user population.

Margins Improve as Sales Force Expands

Second-quarter gross margin was 59.0%, up 524 basis points from the prior-year quarter but down 45 basis points sequentially. Chief Financial Officer Stephen Feider said margin exceeded the company’s expectations, supported by higher-margin recurring revenue from the pharmacy installed base and a lower-than-expected warranty rate.

Feider said the second quarter did not receive the one-time tailwind that benefited first-quarter results and characterized the 59% figure as a “clean read” on Beta Bionics’ underlying gross-margin profile.

Total operating expenses rose 37% year over year to $44.5 million. The increase reflected continued expansion of the field sales organization, greater marketing investment, research and development spending on the Mint patch pump and bi-hormonal programs, and general and administrative investments to support commercial growth and pipeline development.

Beta Bionics added at least 20 sales territories during the first half, achieving its stated goal for 2026. The company expects the territories to contribute more meaningfully to new patient starts in the second half. Feider said new patient starts increased more than 10% but less than 20% from the first quarter, while approximately 69% of new starts came from people who previously used multiple daily injections rather than insulin pumps.

As of June 30, the company had approximately $225 million in cash equivalents and short- and long-term investments. Feider said management believes Beta Bionics is sufficiently capitalized to fund its key initiatives and is positioned to generate free cash flow ahead of historical diabetes-device peers, though he did not provide a specific timetable.

Revenue Guidance Reaffirmed, Margin Outlook Raised

Beta Bionics reiterated its 2026 revenue guidance of $131 million to $136 million and maintained its expectation that 37% to 39% of new patient starts will be reimbursed through the pharmacy channel.

The company raised its full-year gross-margin outlook to 58.5% to 59.5%, from previous guidance of 57.5% to 59.5%. Management cited first-half performance, continued contributions from pharmacy-based recurring revenue, and increasing manufacturing scale.

Feider said the company expects a modest increase in second-half operating expenses relative to the first half, primarily due to sales and R&D costs. The sales expense increase will reflect the full-period cost of territories added in the first half, though Beta Bionics does not expect to expand its field sales organization further during the second half.

In response to questions on pharmacy supply revenue, Feider said second-quarter softness reflected inventory stocking behavior by pharmacy customers rather than patient-demand trends. He said patient demand, retention and pharmacy-channel new starts remained in line with expectations, while ordering patterns can materially affect reported pharmacy supply revenue from quarter to quarter.

Mint Launch Targeted for Second Quarter of 2027

Beta Bionics updated its expected timeline for a full commercial launch of Mint, its patch pump in development, to the end of the second quarter of 2027, subject to FDA clearance. Saint said the timeline reflects initial FDA feedback on the company’s Mint ACE Pump 510(k) submission and progress in manufacturing readiness.

The company has retired its manual manufacturing line, built a new clean room and begun operating semi-automated production lines there. Saint said the launch plan is based on semi-automated lines and that Beta Bionics believes it will be able to meet its anticipated demand at full launch.

Management emphasized Mint’s two-part design, in which the reusable portion contains more expensive components while the disposable portion includes items such as batteries, a cannula, syringe and adhesive. During the question-and-answer session, Saint said the company expects Mint’s gross-margin profile at meaningful scale to be advantaged relative to patch-pump competitors, although he did not provide specific margin targets.

The company said its existing iLet relationships with pharmacy benefit managers and health plans should provide a foundation for Mint coverage discussions. However, management cautioned that Mint will not have the same level of pharmacy coverage as established patch-pump competitors immediately at launch.

Type 2 and Bi-Hormonal Programs Advance

Beta Bionics said it estimates that more than 30% of second-quarter new patient starts were patients with Type 2 diabetes, where iLet is currently used off-label. The company gained alignment with the FDA on a pivotal-trial design that could support an expanded iLet indication for adults with Type 2 diabetes. Enrollment began in July, and the company expects a potential U.S. indication expansion around midyear 2027, subject to FDA clearance.

Saint said Mint hardware would be available for Type 2 diabetes if the iLet algorithm receives the Type 2 indication, as the Mint system would pair the hardware with the algorithm.

The company also plans to initiate a pivotal trial for a fully closed-loop iLet indication in Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes in coming quarters. A fully closed-loop system would require users to announce fewer than one meal per day on average, according to Saint. Beta Bionics did not commit to a commercialization timeline for that program.

For its bi-hormonal system, the company initiated a Phase IIa feasibility trial during the first quarter. Saint said the trial identified opportunities to improve the glucagon asset’s excipient profile and the dosing algorithms. Beta Bionics expects those iterations to take less than one year before initiating additional Phase IIa trials.

Finally, Saint said the company has made “considerable progress” in remediating systems related to the FDA warning letter received in late January. He said Beta Bionics has heavily revised its complaint-handling and post-market surveillance systems and believes the changes will meet the agency’s expectations.

About Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX)

Beta Bionics, a clinical-stage medical device company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is focused on revolutionizing the management of type 1 diabetes through automated insulin delivery solutions. The company's flagship product, the iLet Bionic Pancreas system, is designed to simplify glycemic control by automatically adjusting insulin dosing in response to continuous glucose monitoring data. By integrating advanced algorithmic control with wearable infusion pumps, the iLet aims to reduce the daily burden of diabetes management and improve clinical outcomes for patients.

At the core of Beta Bionics' offering is its proprietary bionic pancreas software, which can operate in both insulin-only and dual‐hormone modes.

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