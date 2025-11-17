Beta Bionics (BBNX) Price Target Increased by 23.23% to 31.93

The average one-year price target for Beta Bionics (NasdaqGM:BBNX) has been revised to $31.93 / share. This is an increase of 23.23% from the prior estimate of $25.91 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.46% from the latest reported closing price of $27.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beta Bionics. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBNX is 0.37%, an increase of 2.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.62% to 51,319K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eventide Asset Management holds 4,957K shares representing 11.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,932K shares , representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBNX by 28.69% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 4,314K shares representing 9.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,204K shares , representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBNX by 32.87% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,902K shares representing 8.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 3,870K shares representing 8.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,820K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBNX by 5.10% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Ventures holds 3,570K shares representing 8.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

