Bet on These 4 Top-Performing Liquid Stocks to Maximize Returns

Investors seeking solid gains should consider adding stocks with strong liquidity, which promotes business expansion. Liquidity indicates a company’s ability to fulfill short-term debt obligations. Stocks with high liquidity are consistently in demand because of their potential to deliver maximum returns.

Investors may want to consider adding four top-ranked stocks, such as EverQuote, Inc. (EVER), Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD), Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) and Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) to their portfolio to boost returns.

However, one should be careful about investing in a stock with high liquidity levels. High liquidity may also indicate that the company cannot competently utilize its assets.

Besides sufficient cash, an investor might also consider a company’s capital deployment abilities before investing. A balanced assessment of both liquidity and efficiency can help identify truly promising investment opportunities.

Measures to Identify Liquid Stocks

Current Ratio: It measures current assets relative to current liabilities. The ratio gauges a company’s potential to meet short- and long-term debt obligations. A current ratio — the working capital ratio — below 1 indicates that the company has more liabilities than assets. A high current ratio does not always suggest that the company is in good financial shape. It may also indicate that the firm failed to utilize its assets significantly. Hence, a range of 1-3 is considered ideal.

Quick Ratio: Unlike the current ratio, the quick ratio — the “acid-test ratio” or “quick assets ratio” — indicates a company’s ability to pay short-term obligations. It considers inventory, excluding current assets, relative to current liabilities. A quick ratio of more than 1 is desirable, like the current ratio.

Cash Ratio: This is the most conservative ratio among the three, considering cash and cash equivalents and invested funds relative to current liabilities. It measures a company’s ability to meet existing debt obligations using the most liquid assets. Though a cash ratio of more than 1 may suggest sound financials, a higher number may indicate inefficiency in cash utilization.

A ratio greater than 1 is always desirable, but it may not always represent a company’s financial condition.

Screening Parameters

To pick the best of the lot, we have added asset utilization — a widely used measure of a company’s efficiency — as one of the screening criteria. Asset utilization is the ratio of total sales in the past 12 months to the last four-quarter average of total assets. Though this ratio varies across industries, companies with a ratio higher than that of their industry can be considered efficient.

We added our proprietary Growth Score to the screen to ensure these liquid and efficient stocks have solid growth potential.

Current Ratio, Quick Ratio, and Cash Ratio between 1 and 3: While liquidity ratios greater than 1 are desirable, significantly high ratios may indicate inefficiency.

Asset utilization is more significant than the industry average: A higher asset utilization than the industry average indicates a company’s efficiency.

Zacks Rank equal to #1: Only Strong Buy-rated stocks can get through. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Growth Score less than or equal to B: Back-tested results show that stocks with a Growth Score of A or B handily beat other stocks when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy).

These criteria have narrowed the universe of more than 7,700 stocks to only eight.

Here are four of the eight stocks that qualified the screen:

EverQuote, headquartered in Cambridge, MA, is an online insurance marketplace. The company's websites allow consumers to shop for auto, home, renters and life insurance.

EverQuote is benefiting from its exclusive data assets and technology, a deepened focus on core P&C markets and a robust financial profile. It is also focused on streamlining traffic operations, boosting AI-powered bidding solutions and rolling out advanced agent technology platforms, which position it well for long-term growth. Recovery in automotive and other insurance verticals bodes well.

In the last reported quarter, total revenues of $173.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.6% and surged 20% year over year. Revenues in the Automotive insurance vertical jumped 21% year over year to $157.6 million. Revenues in the Home and Renters insurance vertical totaled $16.3 million, up 15% year over year. For the fourth quarter, revenues are projected to be in the range of $174-$180 million, indicating 20% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVER’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.41 per share, up 10 cents in the past seven days. The company has a Growth Score of A and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.16%, on average.

Amicus Therapeutics is a global patient-centric biotechnology company engaged in discovering, developing, and commercializing various innovative treatments for patients with rare metabolic diseases.

It recently reported third-quarter 2025 results, wherein revenues of $169.1 million jumped 19% year over year on a reported basis and 17% at constant exchange rates (CER). The performance was driven by higher revenues from Galafold and incremental revenues from the sale of Pombiliti + Opfolda. Amicus is currently advancing ongoing studies to broaden labels in Fabry and Pompe, which are rare diseases.

Amicus reiterated its guidance for 2025. The company continues to expect total revenues to grow in the range of 15-22% at CER for 2025.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOLD’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 31 cents per share, unchanged in the past seven days. The company has a Growth Score of A.

Lam Research Corporation supplies wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry.

Momentum across 3D DRAM and advanced packaging technologies, along with high etch and deposition intensity (due to rising technology inflections in 3D architectures), are positives.

LRCX reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings of $1.26 per share, up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $5.32 billion increased 28% from the year-ago quarter’s $4.17 billion. For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Lam Research projects revenues of $5.2 billion (+/- $300 million).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRCX’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.72 per share, unchanged in the past seven days. The company has a Growth Score of A and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.89%, on average.

Cboe Global Markets’ third-quarter adjusted revenues were a record $605.5 million, up 14% year over year due to higher derivatives markets, Data Vantage, and cash and spot markets’ net revenues. Options revenues were up 19% year over year to $380.8 million due to growth in market data and access and capacity fees, and a rise in net transaction and clearing fees as a result of an increase in total options average daily volume.

Cboe Global’s trading volume growth is expected to drive transaction fees and buoy organic growth. CBOE bumped up its 2025 organic total net revenue growth target to low double-digit to mid-teens and Data Vantage organic net revenues to grow in high single digits to low double digits.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBOE’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $10.14 per share, up from $9.93 in the past seven days. The company has a Growth Score of A and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.93%, on average.

Get the remaining stocks on the list and start putting this and other ideas to the test. It can all be done with the Research Wizard stock picking and back testing software.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin and is easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial of the Research Wizard today.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies is available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.