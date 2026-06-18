Bet on 5 Top-Ranked Stocks With Rising P/E for Solid Returns

Investors often opt for an investment approach that involves picking stocks with a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. This strategy is based on the notion that the lower the P/E ratio is, the higher the stock value. The reasoning behind this is straightforward — when a stock's current market price does not adequately reflect its higher earnings, it suggests potential for growth.

But there is more to this whole P/E story. Because not only low P/E, stocks with a rising P/E can also fetch strong returns. In this regard, investors can bet on the likes of Dollar Tree DLTR, Stitch Fix SFIX, AIM ImmunoTech AIM, Cencora Inc. COR and Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

Rising P/E: A Useful Tool

The concept is that as earnings rise, so should the price of the stock. As forecasts for expected earnings come in higher, strong demand for the stock should continue to push up its prices. After all, a stock's P/E gives an indication of how much investors are ready to shell out per dollar of earnings.

Suppose an investor wants to buy a stock with a P/E ratio of 30. This means that he is willing to shell out $30 for only $1 worth of earnings as he expects earnings of the company to rise at a faster pace in the future owing to strong fundamentals.

So, if the P/E of a stock is rising steadily, it means that investors are assured of its inherent strength and expect some strong positives out of it.

Also, studies have revealed that stocks have seen their P/E ratios jump over 100% from their breakout point in the cycle. So, if you can pick stocks early in their breakout cycle, you can end up seeing considerable gains.

Winning Strategy

In order to shortlist stocks that are exhibiting an increasing P/E, we chose the following as our primary screening parameters.

EPS growth estimate for the current year is greater than or equal to last year’s actual growth

Percentage change in last year EPS should be greater than or equal zero

(These two criteria point to flat earnings or a growth trend over the years.)

Percentage change in price over four weeks greater than the percentage change in price over 12 weeks

Percentage change in price over 12 weeks greater than percentage change in price over 24 weeks

(These two criteria show that price of the stock is increasing consistently over the said timeframes.)

Percentage price change for four weeks relative to the S&P 500 greater than the percentage price change for 12 weeks relative to the S&P 500

Percentage price change for 12 weeks relative to the S&P 500 greater than the percentage price change for 24 weeks relative to the S&P 500

(Here, the case for consistent price gains gets even stronger as it displays percentage price changes relative to the S&P 500.)

Percentage price change for 12 weeks is 20% higher than or equal to the percentage price change for 24 weeks, but it should not exceed 100%

(A 20% increase in the price of a stock from the breakout point gives cues of an impending uptrend. But a jump of over 100% indicates that there is limited scope for further upside and that the stock might be due for a reversal.)

In addition, we place a few other criteria that lead us to some likely outperformers.

Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Only companies with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) can get through.

Average 20-day Volume greater than or equal to 50,000: High trading volume implies that the stocks have adequate liquidity.

Just these few criteria narrowed down the universe from over 7,700 stocks to just 55.

Here are five out of the 55 stocks:

Dollar Tree: The Zacks Rank #2 company is an operator of discount variety stores offering merchandise and other assortments. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The average four-quarter earnings surprise of DLTR is 32.14%.

Stitch Fix: The Zacks Rank #2 company began with women’s apparel, expanded into men’s clothing in 2016, added plus sizes to the women’s category in 2017, and now offers a Kid’s category as well.

The average four-quarter earnings surprise of SFIX is 47.37%.

AIM ImmunoTech: It is an immuno-pharma company with a Zacks Rank #2.

The average four-quarter earnings surprise of AIM is 52.66%.

Cencora: The Zacks Rank #2 company is one of the largest pharmaceutical distribution and healthcare solution providers globally.

The average four-quarter earnings surprise of COR is 1.59%.

Intuitive Surgical: The Zacks Rank #2 company designs, manufactures and markets the da Vinci surgical system, Ion endoluminal system and related instruments and accessories.

The average four-quarter earnings surprise of ISRG is 16.82%.

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Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cencora, Inc. (COR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.