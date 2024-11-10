The Best Way to Maximize Interior Storage

Creating stylish storage in a living room is essential for both organization and enhancing the space’s overall aesthetic. A well-planned storage layout not only keeps clutter at bay but can serve as a focal point, adding elegance to the room.

Designers recommend focusing on details like unique hardware and luxurious finishes—think fluted wood or polished brass—to elevate cabinetry and shelving. Styling shelves with curated vignettes, such as decorative books, candles, and art pieces, brings an upscale, cohesive look to your storage units.

Mixing vintage pieces with contemporary decor also introduces character and sophistication, making storage solutions feel more integrated and personalized. For a seamless luxury vibe, built-in storage is ideal, but freestanding pieces with unique textures can offer personality while staying budget-friendly.

Finsum: Let your interior space be defined by what reflects your own personality and interests to give a better since of your tastes!

lifestyle

decor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.