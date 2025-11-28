Best Value Stocks to Buy for Nov. 28

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 28:

Interface, Inc. TILE: This modular carpet products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Interface, Inc. Price and Consensus

Interface, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Interface, Inc. Quote

Interface has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.05, compared with 25.07 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Interface, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Interface, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Interface, Inc. Quote

Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS: This hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

Universal Health Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Universal Health Services, Inc. Quote

Universal Health has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.19, compared with 25.07 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Universal Health Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Universal Health Services, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Universal Health Services, Inc. Quote

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. PAGP: This midstream infrastructure systems company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Price and Consensus

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Quote

Plains GP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.89, compared with 18.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. pe-ratio-ttm | Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interface, Inc. (TILE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.