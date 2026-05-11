Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 11:

BP p.l.c. BP: This company that engages in the energy business worldwide carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 103.5% over the last 60 days.

BP p.l.c. Price and Consensus

BP p.l.c. price-consensus-chart | BP p.l.c. Quote

BP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.19, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

BP p.l.c. PE Ratio (TTM)

BP p.l.c. pe-ratio-ttm | BP p.l.c. Quote

TriNet Group, Inc. TNET: This human capital management services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

TriNet Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

TriNet Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TriNet Group, Inc. Quote

TriNet has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.30, compared with 23.66 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

TriNet Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

TriNet Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | TriNet Group, Inc. Quote

Encore Capital Group, Inc. ECPG: This specialty finance company providing debt recovery solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Encore Capital Group Inc Price and Consensus

Encore Capital Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Encore Capital Group Inc Quote

Encore Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.45, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Encore Capital Group Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Encore Capital Group Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Encore Capital Group Inc Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.