Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 30:

Blue Bird Corporation BLBD: This school bus manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Blue Bird Corporation Price and Consensus

Blue Bird Corporation price-consensus-chart | Blue Bird Corporation Quote

Blue Bird has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.10, compared with 24.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Blue Bird Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Blue Bird Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Blue Bird Corporation Quote

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. NESR: This oilfield services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

National Energy Services Reunited Price and Consensus

National Energy Services Reunited price-consensus-chart | National Energy Services Reunited Quote

National Energy Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.55, compared with 16.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

National Energy Services Reunited PE Ratio (TTM)

National Energy Services Reunited pe-ratio-ttm | National Energy Services Reunited Quote

Lifetime Brands, Inc. LCUT: This home appliances company dealing primarily in kitchenware carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.6% over the last 60 days.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lifetime Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lifetime Brands, Inc. Quote

Lifetime Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.08, compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Lifetime Brands, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Lifetime Brands, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

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Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.