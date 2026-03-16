Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 16:

OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX: This digital healthcare technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 12.6% over the last 60 days.

OptimizeRx Corp. Price and Consensus

OptimizeRx Corp. price-consensus-chart | OptimizeRx Corp. Quote

OptimizeRx has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.53 compared with 17.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

OptimizeRx Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

OptimizeRx Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | OptimizeRx Corp. Quote

Envista Holdings Corporation NVST: This dental products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 11.9% over the last 60 days.

Envista Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus

Envista Holdings Corporation price-consensus-chart | Envista Holdings Corporation Quote

Envista Holdings Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.50 compared with 22.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Envista Holdings Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Envista Holdings Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Envista Holdings Corporation Quote

Strattec Security Corporation STRT: This automotive technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.

Strattec Security Corporation Price and Consensus

Strattec Security Corporation price-consensus-chart | Strattec Security Corporation Quote

Strattec Security has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.84 compared with 21.45 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Strattec Security Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Strattec Security Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Strattec Security Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

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OptimizeRx Corp. (OPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.