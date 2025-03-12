Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 12:

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS: This financial technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 5.9% over the last 60 days.

PagSeguro Digital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.82 compared with 46.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Enova International, Inc. ENVA: This technology and analytics company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.58 compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP: This beverage company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Molson Coors Beverage Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.91 compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

