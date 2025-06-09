Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 9th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 9th:

Peakstone Realty Trust PKST: This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price and Consensus

Peakstone Realty Trust price-consensus-chart | Peakstone Realty Trust Quote

Peakstone has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.16, compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Peakstone Realty Trust PE Ratio (TTM)

Peakstone Realty Trust pe-ratio-ttm | Peakstone Realty Trust Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.