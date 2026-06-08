Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 8:

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. PRTH: This payment technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 6% over the last 60 days.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Quote

Priority Technology Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.69 compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Quote

PROG Holdings, Inc. PRG: This financial technology holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. Quote

PROG has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.51 compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. Quote

Caleres, Inc. CAL: This footwear company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Caleres, Inc. Price and Consensus

Caleres, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Caleres, Inc. Quote

Caleres has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.61 compared with 16.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Caleres, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Caleres, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Caleres, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Caleres, Inc. (CAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. (PRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.