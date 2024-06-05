Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 5th:

Crescent Energy Company CRGY: This explorer and producer of oil and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.5% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Energy Company Price and Consensus

Crescent Energy Company price-consensus-chart | Crescent Energy Company Quote

Crescent Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.92, compared with 34.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Crescent Energy Company PE Ratio (TTM)

Crescent Energy Company pe-ratio-ttm | Crescent Energy Company Quote

Standard Chartered PLC SCBFF: This banking company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Standard Chartered PLC Price and Consensus

Standard Chartered PLC price-consensus-chart | Standard Chartered PLC Quote

Standard Chartered has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.02, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Standard Chartered PLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Standard Chartered PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Standard Chartered PLC Quote

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. COOP: This non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus

MR. COOPER GROUP INC price-consensus-chart | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

Mr. Cooper Group’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.78, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC PE Ratio (TTM)

MR. COOPER GROUP INC pe-ratio-ttm | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Standard Chartered PLC (SCBFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MR. COOPER GROUP INC (COOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.