Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 30th:

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. EBMT: This bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.85, compared with 10.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. HBM: This diversified mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.8% over the last 60 days.

Hudbay has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.56, compared with 23.15 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. SHBI: This bank holding company for the Shore United Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Shore has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.34, compared with 10.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

