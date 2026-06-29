Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 29:

Daktronics, Inc. DAKT: This electronic display solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Daktronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Daktronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Daktronics, Inc. Quote

Daktronics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.02 compared with 17.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.

Daktronics, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Daktronics, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Daktronics, Inc. Quote

ORIX Corporation IX: This financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 68.7% over the last 60 days.

Orix Corp Ads Price and Consensus

Orix Corp Ads price-consensus-chart | Orix Corp Ads Quote

ORIX has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.26 compared with 22.41 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Orix Corp Ads PE Ratio (TTM)

Orix Corp Ads pe-ratio-ttm | Orix Corp Ads Quote

TD SYNNEX Corporation SNX: This IT distribution company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

TD SYNNEX Corporation Price and Consensus

TD SYNNEX Corporation price-consensus-chart | TD SYNNEX Corporation Quote

TD SYNNEX Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.51 compared with 22.41 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

TD SYNNEX Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

TD SYNNEX Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | TD SYNNEX Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.