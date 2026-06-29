Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 29:
Daktronics, Inc. DAKT: This electronic display solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Daktronics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Daktronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Daktronics, Inc. Quote
Daktronics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.02 compared with 17.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.
Daktronics, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Daktronics, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Daktronics, Inc. Quote
ORIX Corporation IX: This financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 68.7% over the last 60 days.
Orix Corp Ads Price and Consensus
Orix Corp Ads price-consensus-chart | Orix Corp Ads Quote
ORIX has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.26 compared with 22.41 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Orix Corp Ads PE Ratio (TTM)
Orix Corp Ads pe-ratio-ttm | Orix Corp Ads Quote
TD SYNNEX Corporation SNX: This IT distribution company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
TD SYNNEX Corporation Price and Consensus
TD SYNNEX Corporation price-consensus-chart | TD SYNNEX Corporation Quote
TD SYNNEX Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.51 compared with 22.41 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
TD SYNNEX Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
TD SYNNEX Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | TD SYNNEX Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.