Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 26th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 26th:

SPAR Group SGRP: This company which is a supplier of in-store merchandising and marketing services, and premium incentive marketing services throughout the United States and Canada, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 416.7% over the last 60 days.

SPAR Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

SPAR Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SPAR Group, Inc. Quote

SPAR Group’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.77 compared with 26.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

SPAR Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

SPAR Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | SPAR Group, Inc. Quote

Cool Company Ltd. CLCO: This company which is an owner, operator and manager of fuel-efficient liquefied natural gas carriers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Cool Company Ltd. Price and Consensus

Cool Company Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Cool Company Ltd. Quote

Cool Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.28 compared with 7.60 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Cool Company Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Cool Company Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Cool Company Ltd. Quote

