Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 25th:

Upland Software UPLD: This company which is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Upland Software, Inc. Price and Consensus

Upland Software, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Upland Software, Inc. Quote

Upland Software’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.01 compared with 19.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Upland Software, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Upland Software, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Upland Software, Inc. Quote

Costamare CMRE: This company which operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote

Costamare has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.48 compared with 7.60 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Costamare Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Costamare Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Costamare Inc. Quote

Pampa Energia PAM: This company which is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Pampa Energia S.A. Price and Consensus

Pampa Energia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote

Pampa Energia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.56 compared with 11.80 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Pampa Energia S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Pampa Energia S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks’ Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

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Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.