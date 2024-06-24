Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 24th:

Navios Maritime Partners NMM: This company which is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime Partners’ has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.27 compared with 7.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The ODP Corporation ODP: This company which is a provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

The ODP Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.46 compared with 10.50 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

LaZBoy LZB: This company which is one of the world's leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

LaZBoy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.10 compared with 40.00 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

